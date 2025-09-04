Peshawar lights up with widespread celebrations ahead of Eid Milad-un-Nabi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) As the sacred month of Rabiul Awwal reaches its spiritual peak, the city of Peshawar has transformed into a glowing beacon of faith and festivity, with preparations in full swing to mark the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) on Saturday.

From the bustling alleys of Qissa Khwani Bazaar to the grand facades of historical landmarks like Balahisar Fort and Peshawar Museum, the cityscape is a tapestry of vibrant lights, fluttering green flags, and colorful buntings.

The decorations, a hallmark of the annual Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations, reflect the deep-rooted religious fervor and collective joy shared by millions across the city and province.

Public and private buildings, mosques, shrines, and historic sites have been adorned with intricate light displays, casting a magical glow over the provincial capital after sunset.

The 16 gates of the Walled City, each steeped in history, have been decorated to commemorate the occasion, with some areas featuring elaborate makeshift arches erected specifically for the event.

Model roads, markets, and commercial centers have embraced the festive spirit, particularly around cantonment areas and the city center.

The night views of a fully illuminated Peshawar have become an attraction in themselves, drawing crowds of citizens and visitors who stroll through the streets, capturing photos and basking in the communal joy.

" I have decorated my house to celebrate the birthday anniversary of the holy Prophet Muhammad PBUH with great religious enthusiasm, on Saturday" said Shahjehan a resident of Pabbi.

Echoes of Na’ats (poetic praises of the Prophet) and Hamd ( in praise of Allah) resonate from mosques and homes alike. Loudspeakers broadcast recordings and live renditions, creating an atmosphere of serene devotion and heartfelt gratitude.

Throughout the city, gatherings known as Mahaafil-e-Milad are being organized, where religious scholars and ulema deliver sermons reflecting on the life, teachings, and legacy of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The messages, rich in spiritual and moral insight, serve as reminders of compassion, justice, and humility which are the core tenets of Islamic faith.

"Holy Prophet Muhammad PBUH was sent by Allah Almighty as Rehmatul Lilalameen and we should all celebrate his birthday with great religious fervor"" said Abdul Ghafoor, former Director Sheilkh Zayd Islamic Center at University of Peshawar while talking to APP.

Capturing the true essence of the Prophet’s teachings, many citizens have taken it upon themselves to distribute food, sweets, and drinks among the needy.

Milk sabeels (free distribution points) have been set up along the routes of upcoming processions, and cooked meals are being shared generously with the less fortunate, orphans, and daily wage workers.

Neighbors exchange sweet dishes, while families gather in decorated homes to reflect and rejoice. For many, it’s a time of not just celebration but of renewed commitment to the values of empathy, generosity, and social harmony.

The main Milad procession in Peshawar is scheduled to be taken out from Milad Chowk in Hashtnagri. Following a traditional route through the city’s old quarters, the procession will return to its point of origin after a day of chanting, prayer, and reverent celebration.

These processions, which are set to take place across various districts including Swat, Mardan, Abbottabad, DI Khan, and Bannu, are expected to feature speeches from prominent ulema highlighting different aspects of the Prophet’s life and Seerat-un-Nabi (biography of the Prophet).

Religious organizations are actively coordinating logistics, route safety, and public engagement activities in preparation.

However, the festive season has also brought a familiar concern rising prices of buntings. As demand surges for decorations, flags, badges, buntings, and light strings, vendors have reportedly increased prices by 30 to 50 percent compared to last year. Makeshift stalls lining the city’s roads and markets are bustling, but many families are feeling the financial pinch as they prepare for the occasion.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi organized Eid Miladun Nabi Seerat Conference at Governor House where speakers paid rich tributes to the matchless services of the last Prophet Muhammad PBUH for mankind.

The cost of celebratory foods and sweets has also risen significantly, leading some to call for price regulation to ensure the day remains accessible for all to enjoy equally.

Despite economic challenges, the city’s atmosphere remains overwhelmingly jubilant. The celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi in Peshawar is not merely a display of lights and sounds but it’s a powerful expression of unity, devotion, and the enduring love for the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), whose life continues to inspire millions around the world.

As Saturday approaches, the glow in Peshawar grows brighter not just from the lights strung across its rooftops, but from the hearts of its people, unified in reverence and remembrance.

APP/fam