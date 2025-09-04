Federal Govt to launch M10 Motorway, other mega projects in Sindh: Raja Ansari

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Federal Government has initiated several important projects for the people of Sindh to improve their quality of life.

In a video message, spokesperson for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Sindh Affairs, Raja Khaleeq uz Zaman Ansari, said that the federal government would never leave the people of Sindh alone in difficult times.

He informed that two federal ministers Hanif Abbasi and Aleem Khan had visited Sindh separately and reviewed the projects sites.

Raja Khaleeq stated that the federal government was constructing a six-lane M-10 motorway from Karachi to Hyderabad, which would provide facility to the citizens to travel from Karachi to Peshawar via motorway.

He further announced that Karachi Cantt Railway Station would be upgraded and beautified on the model of Lahore Railway Station. The station will feature family halls, waiting areas, and a CIP lounge to provide a comfortable environment for passengers.

Ansari added that trains would be upgraded with modern facilities, while essential items would be available at retail prices for passengers.

He said the federal government would launch more mega projects across Sindh, including Karachi, under the vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.