Literary competitions held to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Divisional-level competitions, organized by the education Department to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi and Seerat ul Nabi (PBUH), were held at Government Girls Shimla Islamia High school, B-Block, Rawalpindi.

Students from Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, and Murree districts participated in the competitions.

Tariq Mahmood, Chief Executive Officer of the District Education Authority Rawalpindi, attended as the chief guest for the prize distribution ceremony.

The competitions featured Quranic recitation, Naat recitation, speeches, poetry, calligraphy and quizzes. Certificates were awarded to participating students.

Addressing the event, CEO Tariq Mahmood emphasized that extracurricular activities boost students’ confidence and aid their practical life skills.

He lauded the provision of platforms through such competitions and congratulated schools and teachers for nurturing students’ hidden talents.