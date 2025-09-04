Open Menu

Literary Competitions Held To Mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Literary competitions held to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Divisional-level competitions, organized by the education Department to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi and Seerat ul Nabi (PBUH), were held at Government Girls Shimla Islamia High school, B-Block, Rawalpindi.

Students from Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, and Murree districts participated in the competitions.

Tariq Mahmood, Chief Executive Officer of the District Education Authority Rawalpindi, attended as the chief guest for the prize distribution ceremony.

The competitions featured Quranic recitation, Naat recitation, speeches, poetry, calligraphy and quizzes. Certificates were awarded to participating students.

Addressing the event, CEO Tariq Mahmood emphasized that extracurricular activities boost students’ confidence and aid their practical life skills.

He lauded the provision of platforms through such competitions and congratulated schools and teachers for nurturing students’ hidden talents.

Recent Stories

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakis ..

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over f ..

Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response

22 minutes ago
 Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitution ..

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC

45 minutes ago
 Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sut ..

Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow

55 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track C ..

Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects

1 hour ago
 Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, d ..

Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion

3 hours ago
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date a ..

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility

5 hours ago
 PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

8 hours ago
 Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

10 hours ago
 Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan