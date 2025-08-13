Open Menu

PFA Lodges 18 FIRs, Imposes Rs 5.6m Fines

Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2025 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA), under the directions of Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid, carried out a province-wide crackdown to ensure food safety standards, inspecting 3,983 food points and sealing 11 over poor hygiene.

A total of 408 food business operators were fined over Rs5.6 million, while 18 FIRs were registered for serious violations of food safety laws. Teams examined 64,500kg of meat and 782,000 litres of milk, discarding 3,416kg of substandard meat and 14,400 litres of adulterated milk. In total, 1,188 milk carrier vehicles and 435 milk shops were inspected.

On Lahore Canal Road, a supplier’s vehicle (registration number MNK-3498) was intercepted carrying over 38 maunds of dead chickens concealed in sacks. The consignment, found unfit for human consumption, was destroyed in the PAMCO furnace.

PFA DG said that those endangering public health are “enemies of the nation” and vowed to eliminate such elements from Lahore and across Punjab, in line with the Chief Minister’s directives. Citizens have been urged to report food-related complaints on the PFA helpline 1223.

