PFA Seals Food Point After Recovering Expired Stock

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 09:00 PM

MUZAFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Food Authority seized 600 kg adulterated red chilies, 340 kg expired material, raw material and 200 kg manufactured products in a crackdown at Food and grain market on Monday evening in Rohelanwala .

Food safety teams of PFA raided at food points and spices factories at the market and sealed Talbina Food for stocking expired stock besides untraceable martial.

Led by Director Operations South Shahzad Magsi, the teams conducted raids at Ali Masala Chakki, Waqas chilies grinding mill and Talbina private limited .

Kheer mix, a type of dessert, with sugar free and honey flavors was being prepared by using almond, khoya and other ingredients at the food point.

Red chilies mixed with different impurities was also recovered in a huge quantity, said a spokesperson for PFA.

These material causes lung, stomach caners and other diseases.

The spokesman also said that Punjab Food Authority was taking strict action against fake food item sellers, and adopting zero tolerance policy for them.

