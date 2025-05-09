PFA seals hostel mess and restaurant

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a hostel mess in Shadman and a restaurant on PIA Road on Friday over serious hygiene violations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a hostel mess in Shadman and a restaurant on PIA Road on Friday over serious hygiene violations.

According to DG Asim Javed, both premises were operating without medical fitness and training certificates of the staff. Food prep areas had broken floors, dirty water & insect infestations.

Rats, lizards, foul smell and open drains were found in kitchen spaces. Prepared food items lacked manufacturing/expiry dates. While uncovered food was kept on dirty counters.

DG Javed stressed that such practices endanger students health & cannot be tolerated. He labeled violators as enemies of public health and warned that strict action will continue against all those defying food safety laws.