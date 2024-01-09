The Election Tribunal of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench on Tuesday has rendered former federal minister Azam Khan Swati ineligible for NA-15, while concurrently, announced the eligibility of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Mian Nawaz Sharif, for NA-15

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) The Election Tribunal of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench on Tuesday has rendered former Federal minister Azam Khan Swati ineligible for NA-15, while concurrently, announced the eligibility of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Mian Nawaz Sharif, for NA-15.

This decision came after the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Azam Khan Swati, who raised objections against Nawaz Sharif's nomination papers, sparking a legal battle in the Election Tribunal.

Justice Kamran Hayat Mian Khail, while presiding over the Election Tribunal, disclosed the verdict following the completion of arguments presented by the legal representatives.

Captain (Retd) Muhammad Safdar, Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law, was also present during the proceedings alongside the legal team.

Simultaneously, the Election Tribunal has dismissed objections against Yousaf Ayub, former provincial minister of PTI, affirming his eligibility for the next elections. The Tribunal had initially received objections against over twenty candidates, and after careful consideration and dismissal of multiple appeals, certain candidates have been declared fit for participation in the electoral process.