Physical Test For Posts In Prisons Deptt. From July 5

Umer Jamshaid 27 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 07:34 PM

Physical test for posts in Prisons Deptt. from July 5

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (PSC) Friday announced physical test schedule for candidates applied for the posts of Deputy Superintendent Prisons (BPS-17) and Woman Assistant Superintendent Prisons (BPS-14) from July 5-16, 2021.

In a notification issued by Controller Examination PSC here, the details about physical fitness, examination time and venue besides roll number slips are available on PSC's website www.kppsc.gov.pk.

The candidates could also be contacted through their phone numbers from 091-9213563, 9214131, and 9213750.

