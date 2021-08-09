Plantation drive held at GGCW

A plantation drive was held at Government Graduate College for Women (GGCW), D-Type Colony, here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :A plantation drive was held at Government Graduate College for Women (GGCW), D-Type Colony, here on Monday.

Chief Guest Ahmed Hassan, Chairman Chenab Steel along with Principal Uzma Nawaz launched the plantation drive by planting saplings in the premises of the college.

Vice Principal Shahida Zafar and others were also present on the occasion.

Talking to faculty members and students, Ahmed Hassan said that plantation was very important for protecting the environment. He said that every person in the society should plant saplings for the provision of a healthy environment to the coming generations.

He asked the students to plant saplings and look after them for their proper growth.