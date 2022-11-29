UrduPoint.com

PM, Asif Ali Zardari Discuss Overall Political Situation

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2022 | 10:17 PM

PM, Asif Ali Zardari discuss overall political situation

Former President Asif Ali Zardari met Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here at the PM House on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Former President Asif Ali Zardari met Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here at the PM House on Tuesday.

The two leaders exchanged views about the country's overall political situation.

During the meeting, rehabilitation of the flood affected people and the process of aid in view of the advent of winter was also reviewed. It was agreed to speed up the rehabilitation process of the flood affected people.

Both the leaders also discussed matters relating to economic improvement, relief for masses and the development process.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Flood

Recent Stories

SSP performed groundbreaking for construction of 1 ..

SSP performed groundbreaking for construction of 15 Police Emergency Office

2 minutes ago
 Iran, Qatar Discuss Regional, International Issues ..

Iran, Qatar Discuss Regional, International Issues - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Dr Rizwan represents at World Conference on Injury ..

Dr Rizwan represents at World Conference on Injury Prevention & Safety Promotion ..

2 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy, Scholz Discuss Peaceful Resolution of U ..

Zelenskyy, Scholz Discuss Peaceful Resolution of Ukrainian Conflict, Missile Def ..

3 minutes ago
 Depay starts for Dutch in last World Cup group gam ..

Depay starts for Dutch in last World Cup group game against Qatar

6 minutes ago
 SHCC deprived of constitutional role: PMA

SHCC deprived of constitutional role: PMA

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.