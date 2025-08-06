Open Menu

PM For Ensuring Global Standards Of Specialized Healthcare In Construction Of JMC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2025 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the relevant authorities to ensure global standards of specialized healthcare in the construction of Jinnah Medical Complex.

"Jinnah Medical Complex will be a world-class hospital providing medical treatment for patients from all four provinces, including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan," the prime minister said while chairing a review meeting on the progress of JMC’s construction.

The prime minister directed to prioritize transparency and merit in the construction and staff recruitment for Jinnah Medical Complex. He also instructed to ensure the third-party validation for construction quality and transparency.

He directed to prepare a plan to improve Primary and secondary healthcare systems in Islamabad to reduce pressure on tertiary hospitals.

He said Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) was effectively serving as a source of treatment for patients.

"Jinnah Medical Complex will be built with international-standard facilities and it will have even better facilities as compared to that of PKLI," the prime minister said stressing to outsource all related services, including janitorial, totally on merit.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the concept design, board formation, land acquisition, and progress regarding the proposed commercial center adjacent to the hospital.

The meeting was informed that the concept design, land transfer, and board appointments were in their final stages. It was further noted that geotechnical studies and social impact studies are underway to ensure the highest construction standards and to enhance the hospital’s utility for residents of Islamabad and surrounding areas.

The meeting was also briefed on the timelines and targets for various initiatives.

Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Ahad Khan Cheema, Syed Mustafa Kamal, PM’s Coordinator for Health Dr. Mukhtar Bharath, PKLI Chairman Professor Dr. Saeed Akhtar, and relevant senior officials attended the meeting.

