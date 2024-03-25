Open Menu

PM 'Ramadan Package' To Provide Relief To The People: Commerce Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2024 | 04:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan has said that Prime Minister Muhammed Shehbaz Sharif has increased the amount of Ramadan Relief Package from Rs7.5 billions to Rs12.5 billions to provide relief to the common men.

He stated this while talking to media persons on the occasion of his visit to a Utility Store here on Monday.

The Minister said that the federal government was taking initiatives for the provision of relief to the public.

He said that around all the items were available at the Utility Store in reasonable prices. The Utility Stores were not meant for solution to beat the inflation, he said adding that these were merely a step for relief.

Kamal said that there was a need to balance the price Control Mechanism.

He said that the onus was on the government to put the house in order.

He said that the government had to boost the industry and manage the matter of energy crisis in the country.

He further said that there were six to seven projects in the pipeline.

Replying to a question about law and order situation, he said that there was a need to review the issue of unemployment and address the law and order situation.

He further said that the federal and provincial governments were on the same page regarding the law and order situation and other challenges.

Replying to another question, he said when we borrow from IMF then we had to return it in a good manner.

Earlier, the Minister Jam Kamal visited the Utility Store and took details of the relief being provided to the people.

