CM reviews Rs91bn school education portfolio, directs timely completion of upgradation projects

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday reviewed the School education Department’s Annual Development Programme (ADP) worth Rs91 billion and directed officials to accelerate work on ongoing schemes, particularly school upgradation projects, to ensure their timely completion.

Presiding over the meeting at CM House, the chief minister was briefed by Minister for Education Syed Sardar Shah, along with Chairman P&D board Najam Shah, Secretary School Education Zahid Abbasi, Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi, and other senior officials.

Murad Shah said the department’s ADP allocation for FY 2025-26 stands at Rs17.82 billion, while Rs9.33 billion has been earmarked under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). Last year, 156 schemes worth Rs11.37 billion were completed, while this year, 451 schemes, 433 ongoing and 8 new, are under execution for Rs91.03 billion.

The meeting was told that the PSDP covers 30 districts with a total cost of Rs12.33 billion (Federal share Rs5.44bn, Sindh share Rs6.89bn) and is scheduled for completion in June 2026. Out of 481 schools under PSDP, 463 have already been awarded in 45 packages, with varying levels of progress - 12 schools nearing finishing stage, 13 at plastering, 50 with roofs laid, 141 at roof level, and 67 at lintel stage. All 481 schools are expected to be completed by June 2026.

Foreign-assisted projects worth Rs55.24 billion are also underway, including initiatives supported by JICA and ADB. These include:

Upgrading of Primary Girls Schools to Elementary Level covering Khairpur, Naushehro Feroze, Sukkur, Larkana and Malir for Rs2.

53bn. Work on 20 schools is in progress, with Lot-1 at 84 per cent completion and Lot-2 at 47 per cent. Completion is targeted for June 2026-27.

Flood Response Reconstruction Projects covering six districts at a cost of Rs1.56bn, with nine schools already under construction and 32 per cent physical progress achieved.

Sindh Secondary Education Improvement Project (ADB-assisted) worth Rs13.1bn for the construction of 117 secondary schools and teacher training. Package-1 has reached 77% progress, Package-2 is at 38 per cent, and Package-3 is at 28 per cent. Components of teacher training and examination reforms are nearly complete.

SSEIP- Additional Financing (Flood Component), a $302.5m project to rebuild 722 climate-resilient schools in five flood-hit districts, with contracts awarded for 248 schools in February 2025 and further packages under process.

Early Learning Enhancement Through Classroom Transformation (SELECT) includes CPD training for 21,500 teachers, distribution of 214,000 learning materials, and upgradation of 295 primary schools to elementary and secondary levels.

Construction is ongoing in 286 schools across 12 districts, with 15 schools to be handed over by December 2025 and 200 by April 2026.

Chief Minister Murad Shah directed officials to prioritise upgradation work in Mirpurkhas Division, ensuring 15 schools are completed by December, and instructed that at least 200 schools be delivered by April 2026. “Education is our top priority, and we cannot afford delays,” he emphasised.