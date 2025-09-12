Open Menu

Turkmen, EU Envoys Explore Prospects For Sustainable Development, Energy Partnerships

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2025 | 09:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Atadurdy Movlamov, held a meeting with the newly appointed Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan, Raimundas Karoblis, at the Turkmen Embassy in Islamabad the other day.

Ambassador Movlamov congratulated Karoblis on the formal presentation of his credentials to the president of Pakistan a day earlier and wished him success in his diplomatic mission.

The two envoys discussed prospects for enhancing cooperation between the European Union and regional countries, including Turkmenistan, with a focus on sustainable development and economic partnerships. Both sides underscored their shared interest in expanding collaboration across multiple fields.

Highlighting Turkmenistan’s role in regional connectivity, Ambassador Movlamov briefed the EU envoy on the progress of key infrastructure projects such as the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline and the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan (TAP) power transmission line. He said these projects represent vital links in the regional energy landscape and offer significant opportunities for international cooperation.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the ambassadors reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining constructive dialogue and deepening mutually beneficial ties in the years ahead.

