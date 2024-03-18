PM Shehbaz To Visit Rawalpindi, Talagang Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 18, 2024 | 03:16 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will condole with the families of Lieutenant Colonel Syed Kashif Ali Shaheed and Captain Muhammad Ahmed Badar Shaheed who embraced martyrdom while fighting valiantly against terrorists in Mir Ali, North Waziristan.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will visit Rawalpindi and Talagang today to condole with the families of Lieutenant Colonel Syed Kashif Ali Shaheed and Captain Muhammad Ahmed Badar Shaheed who embraced martyrdom while fighting valiantly against terrorists in Mir Ali, North Waziristan.
More to come…
