PM Shehbaz–President Trump meeting widely hailed as milestone in Pak-US relations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The recent high-level meeting between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and US President Donald Trump at the White House has been widely welcomed across political, diplomatic and academic circles in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with observers calling it a renewed step forward in fostering cordial and forward-looking relations between Pakistan and United States.

Held at the Oval Office Washington on Thursday, the meeting was described by international relations experts as landmark, cordial, and diplomatically significant, underlining significant shift in US diplomatic posture towards a deeper and more constructive engagement with Pakistan.

Former Ambassador Manzoorul Haq termed the development as a remarkable turn in Pak-US relations, adding that this historic meeting reflects a positive diplomatic recalibration by Washington and signifies a readiness to forge a cooperative path forward.

He added that it was among the most meaningful interactions since 1971, with the potential to redefine bilateral priorities in economic and security domains.

Ambassador Haq highly praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for acknowledging President Trump's peacemaking efforts, calling him a “man of peace” for his commitment to defusing global tensions, particularly in South Asia.

He said that President Trump’s role in facilitating the May ceasefire between Pakistan and India was a “decisive diplomatic intervention” that helped avert a potentially catastrophic conflict in the region.

The significance of the meeting extends beyond bilateral ties, as Brigadier (R) Mahmood Shah, a senior defence analyst and former Secretary Security for the erstwhile FATA region, remarked.

“This high-level engagement has important geopolitical, security and geopolitical implications, especially in the context of Pakistan’s sacrifices in the global war against terrorism,” he said.

Brig Mahmood Shah underscored that President Trump had publicly acknowledged Pakistan's pivotal role in counterterrorism efforts, adding that enhanced cooperation in intelligence and security is crucial for regional stability.

He further said that the presence of Field Marshal COAS General Syed Asim Munir during the meeting indicated the strategic weight of the engagement.

“This is a great diplomatic and defence milestone. It follows President Trump’s earlier meeting with Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir, showcasing strong institutional engagement between the two sides,” he added.

Economic experts have also expressed optimism over the renewed diplomatic warmth, particularly in light of recent agreements on resource development.

Professor Dr. Zilakat Malik, former Chairman of the Economics Department at the University of Peshawar, said the meeting bodes well for economic collaboration.

“The economic pillar of Pak-US relations is poised to enter a new phase, especially following the signing of two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on September 8 concerning the exploration and development of critical minerals, including rare earth elements,” said Dr. Malik.

He emphasized that Pakistan's untapped reserves of rare metals, gemstones, and marbles if explored with US support and technology could dramatically improve the country's export potential and economic outlook.

Highlighting the diplomatic optics of the Washington meeting, Professor Dr. A.H. Hilali, former academic at the University of Peshawar, said the red-carpet welcome accorded to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reflected the growing strategic importance of Pakistan in US foreign policy calculus.

He said that the Prime Minister’s engagements on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), including interactions with global leaders, presented a timely opportunity to showcase Pakistan’s reform agenda and openness to foreign investment.

Moreover, during an earlier informal interaction at the Arab-Islamic Summit in New York, hosted by President Trump and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the two leaders had exchanged pleasantries and discussed the potential for further collaboration.

The unresolved Kashmir dispute also featured prominently in post-meeting analyses. Ambassador Manzoorul Haq reiterated that peace in South Asia is unattainable without addressing the core Kashmir issue. “We hope that President Trump, through his diplomatic clout, can help create an enabling environment for meaningful dialogue between Pakistan and India,” he said.

He further revealed that the Government of Pakistan had formally proposed President Trump’s name for the 2026 Nobel Peace prize, recognizing his role in mediating during the Pakistan-India standoff.

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended an official invitation to President Trump to visit Pakistan at his convenience, signaling Islamabad’s readiness to deepen ties across all sectors, including trade, security, and people-to-people exchanges.

As the geopolitical landscape evolves, the Shehbaz-Trump meeting could serve as a diplomatic reset, reviving trust and paving the way for sustainable engagement between two nations bound by shared strategic interests.