PM Strongly Condemns Attack On Customs Officials In DIKhan
Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2024 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday strongly condemned an attack on Customs officials in Daraban area of District Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The prime minister reiterated that such cowardly acts could not shake the resolve of the government and the fight against terrorism and smuggling would continue till their complete elimination.
The prime minister prayed for the departed souls of Shaheed officials and for the bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
He said that looking after the bereaved families of Shuhada was now a responsibility of the government and directed Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to prepare Shuhada package for the bereaved families.
Those Shuhada who had been sacrificing their lives for the motherland and laying down their lives in performance of duties, were alive before Allah Almighty, he added.
