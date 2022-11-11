PMC strongly refutes false information on MDCAT exam

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has strongly contradicted the fake and misleading information from some elements on social media about holding of Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT).

According to the PMC spokesperson, there is no change in the date of the MDCAT, and the exam will be held on November 13, 2022, as per the decision and the formal statement issued by the commission.

He said that some non-serious elements are producing fake notifications which may cause confusion among the students. "PMC strongly refutes all such fake, false and misleading information being circulated on social media." The PMC advised the students to only rely on PMC's official website and social media handles for authentic news and information, he added.

The commission also requested all those aspirants who still have not downloaded their roll number slips to visit the websites of the exam-conducting university according to their selected centers to download the slip.

He said that the links of universities to download roll number slips are as: https://admission.szabmu.edu.pk/ (For Islamabad, AJK, Gilgit, and International candidates), https://admissions.duhs.edu.pk/admitcard.php (for Sindh candidates), https://etea.online/written_roll_no/mdcat_nov_2022/search/check_cnic (for KPK candidates), http://111.68.105.13/mdcat2022/exams.php?action=ET_AppFormSearch (for Punjab candidates) and http://admissions.bumhs.edu.pk/mdcatpmc/ (for Balochistan candidates).