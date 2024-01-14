'PML-N to steer country out of crisis'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) District general secretary and candi­date for PP-78 of the Pakistan Muslim League-N, Rana Munawar Ghous, said on Sunday that only his party was capable of steering the coun­try out of economic and other crises and towards progress.

Addressing meetings at Chak No 120 SB ,119 SB,125 SB and Sillanwli in connection with his election cam­paign for the upcoming general election 2024, he said the PML-N would bring progress and prosperity to the country through the power of votes under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Shar­if.

He said that general elections would bring democratic stability and elected representatives would be able to play their role in a better way.

PML-N Sillanwali Tehsil President Rana Nadeem Ahmad said that the party had always made public service its motto because people know who did the politics of progress and who had only made false claims and looted the country.

Party activists, including Abdul Rasheed Gujjar, PML-N Tehsil Sillanwali youth coordinator Rana Kal­eem , PML-N Sillanwli tehsil social team incharge Rana Tehseen and other local representatives were also present.