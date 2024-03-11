Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member National Assembly Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti has said that the federal government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would utilize all the resources for country's development and public welfare

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member National Assembly Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti has said that the Federal government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would utilize all the resources for country's development and public welfare.

He said this while addressing a ceremony organized in his and PML-N MPA Rana Manwar Ghous' honor at Chak 163 N-B Chak Qureshian, here on Monday.

The ceremony was organized by Senior Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-N Tehsil Sillanwali Makhdoom Shah Kameer Qureshi, and the Numberdar of Chak Qureshian, Makhdoom Yusuf Shah Qureshi.

Political and social personalities including Advocate High Court Makhdoom Ghulam Ali Shah Qureshi, Advocate High Court Makhdoom Awais and chairmen, vice chairmen of various Union Councils of Tehsil Sillanwli were present.

On this occasion, MNA Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti and Rana Munawar Ghaus expressed their gratitude to the people of their constituency and said that the people of the constituency have elected them by placing their trust in them.

They said that the PML-N has always made decisions for the development of Pakistan and its people.

Even now, solving the problems of the people is among the top priorities of the government,both the public representatives said.

PML-N MPA Rana Munawar Ghous said in the current era of inflation, the government is facing many challenges, but it with its experienced team, would overcome these issues.

He further said that he is well aware of the problems of his constituency and will make every effort to resolve the people's problems.

Later both the elected PML-N representatives said that their doors would always be open for the people of their constituency.