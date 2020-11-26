Police arrests Syed Ali Musa Gillani, others over COVID-19 protocols violation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Multan police Wednesday arrested Pakistan People Party (PPP) workers including Syed Ali Musa Gillani, the son of former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, for violating the COVID-19 protocols.

According to the police spokesperson Muhammad Fayaz, Chahliek police have arrested Syed Ali Musa Gillani, Rao Sajid Ali and other PPP workers over the violation of Punjab Infectious Disease and Control Ordinance 2020.

The police have registered first information report (FIR) against Syed Abdul Qadir Gillani, Syed Ali Musa Gillani and some other workers of Pakistan Democratic Movement including Javed Siddique, Hanif Lodhi, Khawaja Rizwan Aalam, AD Baloch, Manzoor Qadri, Arif Shah, Rizwan Hans, Sajid Ali, M Saleem Raja, Abdul Rauf Lodhi, Munawar Ehsan Qureshi, Shahid Raza Siddique, Rana Sajjad, Asif Rasool Awan, Kalsoom Naz Baloch, Naseem Labar, Sheikh Hashmi Rasheed and so on.

The FIR was registered under Sections 147, 149, 186 and 427.