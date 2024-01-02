Police reunite missing child with parents

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Police successfully located a child and handed him over to his parents hours after he was reported missing by his father in Muzaffarabad police area in Multan, police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesman said that police started search for the child soon after his father Syed Zeeshan informed Muzaffarabad police that his four years old son Qalb-e-Abbas has gone missing.

SHO Aslam Masih and his team successfully searched the boy and handed him over to his parents.

Parents thanked police officials, prayed for their well-being and appreciated them for their swift response.