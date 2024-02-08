Open Menu

Polling Process For General Election 2024 Continues Smoothly Across Country

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Polling process for General Election 2024 continues smoothly across country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Polling for the General Election 2024 continued smoothly across the country on Thursday amid tight security and adequate arrangements as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Like other parts of the country, the polling started in the Federal capital at 8:00 a.m. and would continue until 5:00 pm without any break.

The long queues of enthusiastic voters can be seen outside polling booths waiting to cast votes who are lined up to elect their representatives for national and provincial assemblies.

The police teams are patrolling in sensitive areas all across the country to avoid any untoward incident.

According to the ECP, over 128 million registered voters will exercise their democratic right by casting votes for candidates participating in elections for the national and provincial legislatures.

The polling is being held for 265 seats of the National Assembly and 590 seats of provincial assemblies.

The voting is taking place on 51 seats of the Balochistan Assembly, 128 out of 130 seats of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 296 out of 297 seats of the Punjab Assembly and 130 seats of the Sindh Assembly.

The polling is taking place in 855 Constituencies out of 859 however due to the death of the candidate, voting will not be held in NA 8, PP 266, PK 22 and PK 91.

Political leaders from different parties began casting their votes as Caretaker Information Minister, Murtaza Solangi cast his vote in Islamabad (NA 46).

President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif cast his vote in Model Town, Lahore (NA 128), Marriyum Aurangzeb in Murree (NA 51), former Chief Minister, Murad Ali Shah in Jamshoro (PS 77), leader MQM, Dr Farooq Sattar in Karachi (NA 238) while President Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), Maulana Fazl-Ur-Rehman cast his vote in Dera Ismail Khan (NA-44).

