Polling Process Heading Forward Peacefully In Multan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2024 | 04:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The polling process for General Election 2024 is heading forward peacefully with the active participation of voters in Multan.
Independent candidates and political parties have installed camps near polling stations to guide the voters.
Till 1230 hrs, the average voting turnout was observed at 22 percent.
Out of total 4642 votes at polling stations ( number 13,19,14,20) in NA 149, 1060 votes were cast. However, a handsome turnout is expected in the city as voters seem highly enthusiastic.
According to the District Returning Officer and District Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer the law enforcers are alert and no untoward incident has been reported in any part of the district so far.
