Open Menu

Polling Process Heading Forward Peacefully In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Polling process heading forward peacefully in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The polling process for General Election 2024 is heading forward peacefully with the active participation of voters in Multan.

Independent candidates and political parties have installed camps near polling stations to guide the voters.

Till 1230 hrs, the average voting turnout was observed at 22 percent.

Out of total 4642 votes at polling stations ( number 13,19,14,20) in NA 149, 1060 votes were cast. However, a handsome turnout is expected in the city as voters seem highly enthusiastic.

According to the District Returning Officer and District Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer the law enforcers are alert and no untoward incident has been reported in any part of the district so far.

Related Topics

Multan Alert Guide Election 2018 NA-149

Recent Stories

People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations a ..

People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election pro ..

2 hours ago
 U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on ..

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today

4 hours ago
 Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolv ..

Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues

4 hours ago
 Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, inter ..

Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day

4 hours ago
 Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Mobile, internet service face disruption on electi ..

Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous cha ..

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges

16 hours ago
 SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad ..

SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

17 hours ago
 After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Piner ..

After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera

17 hours ago
 January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan