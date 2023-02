Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Nia Lahore-1 linked with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Gol Karyana and Momin Abad feeders attached with 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Ali Housing feeder connected with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Malik Abad and Muzaffar Shaheed feeders originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Satiana Road and Babar Chowk feeders linked with 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Salooni Jhal feeder attached with 132-KV Gojra grid station, al-Bahadur feeder connected with 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Darya Bul feeder originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Johar Colony feeder linked with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Kararwala feeder attached with 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Burj feeder connected with 132-KV Millat Road grid station, Scarp-II feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Bahmani Wala feeder linked with 132-KV Value Addition City grid station, Lahore Road and Chenab Nagar feeders attached with 132-KV Chiniot grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. while Salooni Jhal feeder connected with 132-KV Sammundri grid station and Dijkot City feeder originating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday (February 22).

Similarly, electricity supply from Ali Town, Usman Town, Rasheed Usman, CTM, 7-JB, Sargodha Spinning, Usman Block, Sitara and VAC-I feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot Road Faisalabad grid station, Jhumra Road/Raza, Faisal Abad Road, Badshahi Masjid, Beeranwala, Lahore Road, Ahmad Straw board, Abdullah Fiber, DHQ, Aasiyan, Muazzam Shah, Hindoana, Chenab Nagar, Muslim Bazaar, City, Iqbal Rice Mills, Dawar, Sakhi Abdul Wahhab, Shah Burhan, Jani Shah and Jhok Millian feeders attached with 132-KV Chiniot grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m.

to 3:30 p.m. whereas Nia Lahore-II feeder connected with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on February 22.

Meanwhile, power supply from Gojra Road (Naradada) feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. while Sammundri City, Sain Wazir Ali and Garh Road feeders linked with 132-KV Sammundri grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.m.

to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Likewise, electricity supply from Fateh Textile, Babar Chowk, Satiana Road, Awanwala, Kareem Garden, Raheem Valley, Sitara Diamond City, Garden Colony, Khayaban-e-Green, Harianwala, Makkah City, T&N, Sitara Park City, Gulbehar Colony, new Khannuana, PGSHF, Zamzam, SitaraGold and Model City feeders attached with 132-KV Khannuana grid station will also remainsuspended from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on February 22, 2023.