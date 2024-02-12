Open Menu

Power Shutdown Notice

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has announced a schedule of power outages in different areas of the city due to necessary repair, extension and replacement of electric lines for February 14.

According to the public relations department, the power will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Gulberg and Kathore, Gojra morh, feeders; and from 9 a.m.

to 2 p.m. from Sahal, WAPDA city, Bahmniwala, S-II, Akbar, Jaranwala road, TM-I, Khalid, Bahadriwala, Dholanwal, Lahore road, Chawala, Bahmniwala, Sumera Fabrics, global, Shahkot road, Chawla enterprises, Bismillahpur, Tata bazaar, Rahmania town, Bhola Peer, gulifshan, Sohal, Dheraz, Makooana, Gulab, Sultani, Eden Valley, Sultani Alasto, S-II, Lal Kothi, Jaranwala road, Borstal jail, Qararwala, Akbar and Nazir Shaheed feeders.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Martyrs Shaheed Jail WAPDA Company Road Jaranwala Gojra Gulberg February From Tata FESCO P

Recent Stories

Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kaka ..

Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar

41 minutes ago
 Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 ..

Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team

53 minutes ago
 Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season ..

Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..

59 minutes ago
 The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SP ..

The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!

2 hours ago
 Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for p ..

Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing

2 hours ago
 Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Is ..

Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad

3 hours ago
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..

5 hours ago
 Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crow ..

Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crown

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women ..

Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women jobs along with mitigating la ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan