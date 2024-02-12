Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has announced a schedule of power outages in different areas of the city due to necessary repair, extension and replacement of electric lines for February 14.

According to the public relations department, the power will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Gulberg and Kathore, Gojra morh, feeders; and from 9 a.m.

to 2 p.m. from Sahal, WAPDA city, Bahmniwala, S-II, Akbar, Jaranwala road, TM-I, Khalid, Bahadriwala, Dholanwal, Lahore road, Chawala, Bahmniwala, Sumera Fabrics, global, Shahkot road, Chawla enterprises, Bismillahpur, Tata bazaar, Rahmania town, Bhola Peer, gulifshan, Sohal, Dheraz, Makooana, Gulab, Sultani, Eden Valley, Sultani Alasto, S-II, Lal Kothi, Jaranwala road, Borstal jail, Qararwala, Akbar and Nazir Shaheed feeders.