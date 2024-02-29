SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) issued power shutdown

notice for repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.

According to the schedule, power supply from Gunna, Badiana Express,

Vision feeders will remain suspended on March (3,10,17,24,31) from 9:00 am

to 2:00 pm; power supply from Langray-wali, Oora, Gopalpur, Rasulpur, Islamabad,

Nizamabad, Nikapura feeders will remain suspended on March (4,7,11,14,18,21,25,28)

from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm; Ladhar feeder on March (4,7,11,14,18,21,25,28)

from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm; Butter, Malik Shahwali feeders on March (6,13,20,27)

from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm; Bridge Colony, Down Stream, Up Stream, Chaprar,

Bajwat-1, Sirah feeders on March (4,7) from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm; Mandi,

Sambrial, Darul islam, Airport, Dhanawali feeders on March (2,5,9,12) from

9:00 am to 2:00 pm; Badoky, Malkhan-wala, Bhopalwala feeders on March (2,5, 9,12,16,19,26,30)

will remain suspended from 9:00am to 2:00pm.

Electricity supply will be suspended from 7:00am to 12:00 pm from the start

to end Ramazan.