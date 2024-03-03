Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule

for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Khawaja Habibullah, Khuda Yar, Pir Salah-ud-Din,

Kallar Wala, Bungalow, City Mamonkanjan, Ghausia Colony and al-Awal feeders linked

with 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Shadi Pura, 466 Road and Dijkot Road feeders

attached with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Jagat Pura feeder connected with

220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Raja Chowk, Ali Road, Gobind Pura and Usman

Ghani feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, Bismillah Pur, Gaushala

and PC-II feeders linked with 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Ali Housing and Gulberg

feeders attached with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Rehman Abad, Elyas, Raza Abad,

Marzi Pura, GM Abad, Subhan Abad, Qadir Abad, Kashmir Road, Sadiq Abad, Siddhupura

and Faiz Abad feeders connected with 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, new Khurd Pur

feeder originating from 132-KV Aminpur grid station, Zafar Chowk feeder linked with 132-KV

Manjhala Bagh grid station, Lasoori feeder attached with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station,

Lal Shah feeder connected with 132-KV Gojra grid station, Barkat Pura feeder originating

from 132-KV S-Road grid station, new Khannuana, T&N, Satiana Road, A-4-PGSHF, Model City,

al-Raheem Valley, Awan Wala, Kareem Garden, Gulbehar Colony, Garden Colony and Makkah

City feeders linked with 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Mian Chowk feeder attached with

132-KV GIS grid station, Jhamra, Bahlak and Alam Shah feeders connected with 132-KV

Tandlianwala grid station and al-Khaliq feeder originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station

will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 2 p.m. while Railway Road, Piraywal, Kathoor and

Painsara Road feeders linked with 132-KV Gojra grid station and Gojra Mor feeder attached

with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on

Monday (March 04, 2024).