Power Shutdown Notice
Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2024 | 03:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule
for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.
According to the schedule, power supply from Khawaja Habibullah, Khuda Yar, Pir Salah-ud-Din,
Kallar Wala, Bungalow, City Mamonkanjan, Ghausia Colony and al-Awal feeders linked
with 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Shadi Pura, 466 Road and Dijkot Road feeders
attached with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Jagat Pura feeder connected with
220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Raja Chowk, Ali Road, Gobind Pura and Usman
Ghani feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, Bismillah Pur, Gaushala
and PC-II feeders linked with 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Ali Housing and Gulberg
feeders attached with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Rehman Abad, Elyas, Raza Abad,
Marzi Pura, GM Abad, Subhan Abad, Qadir Abad, Kashmir Road, Sadiq Abad, Siddhupura
and Faiz Abad feeders connected with 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, new Khurd Pur
feeder originating from 132-KV Aminpur grid station, Zafar Chowk feeder linked with 132-KV
Manjhala Bagh grid station, Lasoori feeder attached with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station,
Lal Shah feeder connected with 132-KV Gojra grid station, Barkat Pura feeder originating
from 132-KV S-Road grid station, new Khannuana, T&N, Satiana Road, A-4-PGSHF, Model City,
al-Raheem Valley, Awan Wala, Kareem Garden, Gulbehar Colony, Garden Colony and Makkah
City feeders linked with 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Mian Chowk feeder attached with
132-KV GIS grid station, Jhamra, Bahlak and Alam Shah feeders connected with 132-KV
Tandlianwala grid station and al-Khaliq feeder originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station
will remain suspended from 9 a.
m. to 2 p.m. while Railway Road, Piraywal, Kathoor and
Painsara Road feeders linked with 132-KV Gojra grid station and Gojra Mor feeder attached
with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on
Monday (March 04, 2024).
