Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Faisalabad Road feeder linking with 132-KV Chiniot Industrial grid station and all feeders originating from 66-KV Shams Textile Mill grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. while Burj feeder emanating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station, FIEDMC, Multan Chemical, PABC, Coca Cola, Hyundai Nishat and Kamal feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Barnala, Jhumra City, Parco, Scarp-1, Darul Ehsan, Pakka Dalla and Sultan Nagar feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Bagaywala, SOS Village and Umar Garden feeders originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, PAF, Sadhar, Data, islam Pura, Gardena, Jinnah, Tahir Pura, Dhandra, Kausar Abad and Gulfishan feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.

m. to 12 noon on Monday (May 24).

Similarly, electricity supply from Pakka Anna feeder originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. whereas Muslim Colony, new Chenab Nagar, new Factory Area and CollegeRoad feeders emanating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station will observe load shedding from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 24, 2021.