Power shutdown notified for Peshawar, Abbottabad, Haripur

PESHAWAR, Dec 8 (APP): Pesco authorities have notified power shutdown in areas of Peshawar, Abbottabad and Haripur due to maintenance work.

According to Pesco, power supply will remain suspended from Jumrud Grid Station on 10 December from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of Kacha Ghari, Express 2, Hayatabad 1, Karkhanoo Market, NW General Hospital, RMI, Olampia, BSF Steel, Hayatabad New Hayatabad Surgical feeders will face inconvenience. Power supply will remain suspended from Hayatabad grid station on 9 , 21,30 December from 9AM to 1PM, resultantly consumers of Khyber 1,2, Hayatabad 9,10,13,14, IMS feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar University Grid Station on 11and 13 December from 9AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumer of University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Regi, Taj Abad 1,2, Agriculture , Mera Achini ,HMC, Ring Road , Danish Abad, Gharib Abad ,Rahat Abad 1, CMB, Abdara, Achini 1, Hussain Zai, Sufaid Dheri, Old Bara Road, JAF, academy Town, DHA, Aksari 6 and Commercial Balding feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from Kohat Road Grid Station on 12 and 14 from 9AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumer of PAF Express, Kohat Road, Wazir Abad, Sunehri Masjid, Banamari, Audit Colony,Civil Quarter, Nauthia,Murshid Abad,Abasin, Deh Bahadar, Kohat Road, Amin Colony, Bara, Nodeh Payan, Dora Road, Landi Arbab, Sheikh Muhammadi, Pishtakhara, Swati Gate,Gul Berg and Scheme Chowk feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from Haripur-Hattar Transmission Line on 10 December from 9AM to 5PM, resultantly consumers of Hattar 1,2, Hattar Special Economic Zone Haripur, Kholian Bala, Havelian and 66 KV Haripur grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from Abbottabad Grid Station on 12 December from 10 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of SDA, PMA, Sherwan, Town, Rawalkot feeders will face inconvenience.