Power shutdown schedule

(@FahadShabbir)

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has announced a power shutdown programme in connection with necessary repair and maintenance of electric lines and grid stations for June 11

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ):The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has announced a power shutdown programme in connection with necessary repair and maintenance of electric lines and grid stations for June 11.

According to schedule, power supply will remain suspended from 6a.m. to 9a.m from Sargodha cloth processing feeder; 6a.m. to 8:30a.m 208 Chak, Quran Academy, Mobilink, and Lyallpur galleria; 8a.m. to 4p.m FIEDMC feeder and 132kv industrial city grid station, 132kv FIEDMC-II grid station, 132kv Millat road grid station.