Power supply to remain suspended to different parts: Pesco

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has issued power shut down notice, featuring suspension of power supply to various localities due to maintenance work on different days

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has issued power shut down notice, featuring suspension of power supply to various localities due to maintenance work on different days.

The spokesman said that power supply will remain suspended from 500 KV Peshawar Grid Station on 24th February from 9 AM to 5PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Sarband, Mashogager, ShahabKhel, Sheikhan, AWT feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 500 KV Peshawar Grid Station on 27thFebruary from 9 AM to 5PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Baldher and Balarzai feeders will face outages.

Consumers of 132 KV Jamrud-Hayatabad Transmission Line and 11 KV Hayatabad 1,23,4,5,6, Hayatabad Surgical and PIC feeders will face inconvenience as power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 22ndFebruary from 8AM to 6PM.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 23rd ,24th and 25th February from 8AM to 6PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Jamrud-Hayatabad and 11 KV Hayatabad 1,3,4,5,6, Mohmand Steel, NorthenBotling feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KVAbbottabad Grid Station on 22nd ,24th and 25th February from 9:30AM to 4PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Jinah Abad, Comset, Mandian, Jhangi, Banda Pir Khan , APS feeders will face inconveniences.