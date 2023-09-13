Open Menu

Power Suspension In Southern Districts, Mattani Grid Notified

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Power suspension in southern districts, Mattani Grid notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) announced on Wednesday that due to maintenance work, power supply will remain suspended from Bannu Grid Station on September 14th from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Consequently, consumers of Kurram Garhi and Kurum Garhi Power House feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from Karak Grid Station on September 14th, 15th, and 19th, from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Consequently, consumers of Sabir Abad, Sabir Abad-2 and 3, Karak-1 and 2, and Township feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Kurram Garhi Grid Station on September 14th, 16th, and 19th, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Consequently, consumers of Cantt-2, Surwangi, and Kurram Garhi Line feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Mattani Grid Station on September 14th and 20th, from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Consequently, consumers of Old Azakhel and Maryamzai feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Company Karak September From P

Recent Stories

Credit card fraud costs global economy US$32 billi ..

Credit card fraud costs global economy US$32 billion, AMF study finds

10 minutes ago
 In-Depth Review: vivo Y27 Shines With Its Stylish ..

In-Depth Review: vivo Y27 Shines With Its Stylish Design and Flawless Performanc ..

11 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates scoops silver during stage 16 of ..

UAE Team Emirates scoops silver during stage 16 of Vuelta España

56 minutes ago
 UAE Banks&#039; investments grow 18.8% in July to ..

UAE Banks&#039; investments grow 18.8% in July to AED 580 billion

1 hour ago
 Handful of elements will not be allowed to hold ho ..

Handful of elements will not be allowed to hold hostage GB’s law, order situat ..

2 hours ago
 GEEP, Anwar Gargash Academy launch diplomatic lead ..

GEEP, Anwar Gargash Academy launch diplomatic leaders programme

2 hours ago
Gates Foundation report says seven innovations cou ..

Gates Foundation report says seven innovations could save 2 million lives by 203 ..

2 hours ago
 Women's U19 T20 tournament to commence from today

Women's U19 T20 tournament to commence from today

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade disc ..

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade discussions in Geneva

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade disc ..

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade discussions in Geneva

5 hours ago
 Two UAE aid planes arrive in Benghazi

Two UAE aid planes arrive in Benghazi

5 hours ago
 US reiterates support to improve investment climat ..

US reiterates support to improve investment climate in Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan