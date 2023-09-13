Power suspension in southern districts, Mattani Grid notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) announced on Wednesday that due to maintenance work, power supply will remain suspended from Bannu Grid Station on September 14th from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Consequently, consumers of Kurram Garhi and Kurum Garhi Power House feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from Karak Grid Station on September 14th, 15th, and 19th, from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Consequently, consumers of Sabir Abad, Sabir Abad-2 and 3, Karak-1 and 2, and Township feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Kurram Garhi Grid Station on September 14th, 16th, and 19th, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Consequently, consumers of Cantt-2, Surwangi, and Kurram Garhi Line feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Mattani Grid Station on September 14th and 20th, from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Consequently, consumers of Old Azakhel and Maryamzai feeders will face inconvenience.