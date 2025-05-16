PPP Leader Urges Resolution Of Kashmir Issue For Regional Peace
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2025 | 10:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Qamar Zaman Kaira, a senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and member of its Central Executive Committee, emphasized the urgent need to resolve the Kashmir issue to achieve lasting peace in the region. Speaking at a press conference on Friday at the residence of PPP Central Punjab Deputy General Secretary Usman Malik, Kaira stressed that prolonged conflict would only lead to negotiations, stating, “The one who beats the sticks will eventually have to come to the negotiating table.”
Joined by PPP leaders Syed Hassan Murtaza, Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed, and Chaudhry Aslam Gill, Kaira reiterated Pakistan’s desire for peace, saying, “Pakistan did not want a war, does not want it, and will not want it. But war should not be imposed on Pakistan.” He called on India to honor its promise of a plebiscite for the Kashmiri people, advocating for a negotiated resolution to the Kashmir dispute.
Reflecting on recent tensions, Kaira praised Pakistan’s multifaceted victory—politically, militarily, and morally—against what he described as an “arrogant” adversary. He highlighted Pakistan’s restraint in countering Indian propaganda and its successful defense, including the downing of six Indian aircraft including Rafale jets. “When Pakistan was attacked, we kept telling the world we have the right to defend ourselves,” Kaira said, commending the armed forces and congratulating the government for their response.
Kaira credited the PPP’s historical contributions to Pakistan’s defense, from its founder leader Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s establishment of a robust defense system to Benazir Bhutto Shaheed’s advancements in missile technology and President Asif Ali Zardari’s strengthening of Pak-China ties. He also lauded PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his diplomatic efforts as foreign minister, which bolstered Pakistan’s global standing.
Syed Hassan Murtaza, PPP Central Punjab General Secretary, thanked Pakistan’s armed forces for their professional response to India, emphasizing the party’s sacrifices and contributions to national defense.
Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed, In-charge of People’s Labor Bureau, underscored the importance of averting a nuclear war, which he warned could have killed 200 million people. He also highlighted the need to address water issues alongside peace efforts.
In response to media queries, Kaira urged political parties and institutions to adopt a policy of forgiveness and address their shortcomings. He noted that the PPP’s Central Executive Committee would decide on joining the government.
The press conference was attended by prominent PPP figures, including Dr. Khalid Javed Jan, Dr. Khayyam Hafeez, Ahsan Rizvi, Sania Kamran, and others, reflecting the party’s unified stance on national and regional issues.
Recent Stories
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SPSC announces final results for Assistant Prosecutor General (BPS-17)3 minutes ago
-
PPP leader urges resolution of Kashmir issue for regional peace3 minutes ago
-
Court rejects PTI protest case transfer requests3 minutes ago
-
Embassy of Pakistan Cairo observes Youm-e-Tashakur13 minutes ago
-
PDMA issues GLOF warning for northern districts of KP13 minutes ago
-
NAB distributes plot allotment letters to Asia Housing Society affectees13 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts in Meeran Pur forest13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan shatters India’s hegemonic designs: PU VC23 minutes ago
-
Thanksgiving Day observed with national zeal in Muzaffargarh23 minutes ago
-
74th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations celebrated at UoP23 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress on anti-encroachment drive, urban beautification plans23 minutes ago
-
Man honoured for saving five lives23 minutes ago