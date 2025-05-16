PPP leader urges resolution of Kashmir issue for regional peace

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Qamar Zaman Kaira, a senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and member of its Central Executive Committee, emphasized the urgent need to resolve the Kashmir issue to achieve lasting peace in the region. Speaking at a press conference on Friday at the residence of PPP Central Punjab Deputy General Secretary Usman Malik, Kaira stressed that prolonged conflict would only lead to negotiations, stating, “The one who beats the sticks will eventually have to come to the negotiating table.”

Joined by PPP leaders Syed Hassan Murtaza, Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed, and Chaudhry Aslam Gill, Kaira reiterated Pakistan’s desire for peace, saying, “Pakistan did not want a war, does not want it, and will not want it. But war should not be imposed on Pakistan.” He called on India to honor its promise of a plebiscite for the Kashmiri people, advocating for a negotiated resolution to the Kashmir dispute.

Reflecting on recent tensions, Kaira praised Pakistan’s multifaceted victory—politically, militarily, and morally—against what he described as an “arrogant” adversary. He highlighted Pakistan’s restraint in countering Indian propaganda and its successful defense, including the downing of six Indian aircraft including Rafale jets. “When Pakistan was attacked, we kept telling the world we have the right to defend ourselves,” Kaira said, commending the armed forces and congratulating the government for their response.

Kaira credited the PPP’s historical contributions to Pakistan’s defense, from its founder leader Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s establishment of a robust defense system to Benazir Bhutto Shaheed’s advancements in missile technology and President Asif Ali Zardari’s strengthening of Pak-China ties. He also lauded PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his diplomatic efforts as foreign minister, which bolstered Pakistan’s global standing.

Syed Hassan Murtaza, PPP Central Punjab General Secretary, thanked Pakistan’s armed forces for their professional response to India, emphasizing the party’s sacrifices and contributions to national defense.

Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed, In-charge of People’s Labor Bureau, underscored the importance of averting a nuclear war, which he warned could have killed 200 million people. He also highlighted the need to address water issues alongside peace efforts.

In response to media queries, Kaira urged political parties and institutions to adopt a policy of forgiveness and address their shortcomings. He noted that the PPP’s Central Executive Committee would decide on joining the government.

The press conference was attended by prominent PPP figures, including Dr. Khalid Javed Jan, Dr. Khayyam Hafeez, Ahsan Rizvi, Sania Kamran, and others, reflecting the party’s unified stance on national and regional issues.