PPPP’s Pir Mujeeb-ul Haq wins PS-82 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP), Pir Mujeeb -Ul- Haq has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-82, Dadu -III, by securing 44,565 votes.

According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Ashiq Ali, Grand Democratic Alliance, who bagged vote 19,618.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 37,99 %.