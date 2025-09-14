PPSC announces exam results

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has announced the results for the Revenue Law paper conducted as part of the Phase II written examination for the post of Tehsildar in the board of Revenue, with 54 vacancies to be filled.

In addition, results for the Sub-Inspector (Service Quota) Lahore Region in the Punjab Police have also been released. A total of 3,662 candidates successfully passed the Revenue Law paper in the Phase II examination for Tehsildar posts.

Moreover, the commission has declared final successful candidates for 9 posts of Sub-Engineer Archaeology in the Directorate General of Archaeology, under the Department of Tourism, Archaeology and Museums, after the written examination and interview process.

Candidates for 15 posts of Speech Therapist in the Punjab Special education Department have also been selected on a five-year contract basis, including quotas for open merit, women, and minorities.

Similarly, the results for 45 posts of Junior Computer Operator in the Irrigation Department (DG Khan Division) on a three-year contract basis have been announced.

The lists of successful candidates are available on the Punjab Public Service Commission’s official website.