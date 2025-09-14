Open Menu

PPSC Announces Exam Results

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2025 | 04:30 PM

PPSC announces exam results

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has announced the results for the Revenue Law paper conducted as part of the Phase II written examination for the post of Tehsildar in the board of Revenue, with 54 vacancies to be filled.

In addition, results for the Sub-Inspector (Service Quota) Lahore Region in the Punjab Police have also been released. A total of 3,662 candidates successfully passed the Revenue Law paper in the Phase II examination for Tehsildar posts.

Moreover, the commission has declared final successful candidates for 9 posts of Sub-Engineer Archaeology in the Directorate General of Archaeology, under the Department of Tourism, Archaeology and Museums, after the written examination and interview process.

Candidates for 15 posts of Speech Therapist in the Punjab Special education Department have also been selected on a five-year contract basis, including quotas for open merit, women, and minorities.

Similarly, the results for 45 posts of Junior Computer Operator in the Irrigation Department (DG Khan Division) on a three-year contract basis have been announced.

The lists of successful candidates are available on the Punjab Public Service Commission’s official website.

Recent Stories

Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro ..

Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro, highest peak in Africa

3 minutes ago
 Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies ..

Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies attracted by Dubai Internation ..

32 minutes ago
 UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance

UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance

33 minutes ago
 International Charity Organisation launches develo ..

International Charity Organisation launches development, service projects in Syr ..

1 hour ago
 Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million ..

Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million guests in H1-2025

1 hour ago
 'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for ..

'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Don ..

1 hour ago
Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide ..

Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide: Cyber Security Council

3 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys co ..

UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys condolences over victims of boat ..

4 hours ago
 Fiery accident leaves 15 dead in Mexico's Yucatan ..

Fiery accident leaves 15 dead in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula

5 hours ago
 4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

5 hours ago
 MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation

MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation

5 hours ago
 Korea reports 1st highly pathogenic bird flu case ..

Korea reports 1st highly pathogenic bird flu case for this year

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan