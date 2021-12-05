UrduPoint.com

PR Arranges Special Steam Engine Tourism Train To Revive Tourism Activities

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 08:40 PM

PR arranges special steam engine tourism train to revive tourism activities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) has arranged a special steam engine tourism train for Rawalpindi, Attock and Nowshera to revive tourism activities as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and attract foreign tourists.

According to a PR spokesman, in line with the vision of the incumbent government, the Railways had made arrangements to revive tourism activities and running a special tourism train from Rawalpindi to Attock City and Nowshera to promote tourism.

He informed that the tourism train operation started on Dec 3 to continue till Dec 10.

This train started its journey from Attock Khurd to Nowshera, in which tour of different stations and information about them was being provided to the tourists. 35 tourists, photographers and lovers of steam engines from UK, USA, Spain, Germany, Australia and France were with the tourism train and capturing various fascinating sights, he added.

According to the spokesman, PRs had also finalized foolproof security arrangements for the tourists.

Talking to APP, Divisional Commercial Officer, Pakistan Railways, Rawalpindi Division Usman Anwar informed that on the directives of Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati best possible arrangements were finalized to facilitate the tourists.

He said that the Safari Train was being operated under the supervision of Pakistan Railways Headquarters Office, Rawalpindi Division and Ministry of Railways. PR had provided chartered 1900 model steam locomotive hauled trains for a group of European steam train enthusiasts and photographers of international acclaim, he added.

He expressed the hope that on success of the tourism train, several other tourists and European steam engine lovers would visit Pakistan in the near future which would help revive tourism in Pakistan and the tourism activity would play an important role to create soft image of the country across the world.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Imran Khan Prime Minister World Australia France Visit Germany Rawalpindi Spain United Kingdom Nowshera Attock From Government Best Love Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

Shares in Multiply Group end first day of trading ..

Shares in Multiply Group end first day of trading 80% higher than pre-listing va ..

15 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Costa Rican President

RAK Ruler receives Costa Rican President

30 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits UAE, Vision pavilions at Ex ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits UAE, Vision pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai

45 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber hosts high-level delegation led by C ..

Dubai Chamber hosts high-level delegation led by Costa Rican President

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits Spanish Pavilion at Exp ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Spanish Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Chilean parliamentary delegatio ..

Saqr Ghobash meets Chilean parliamentary delegation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.