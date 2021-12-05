PR arranges special steam engine tourism train to revive tourism activities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) has arranged a special steam engine tourism train for Rawalpindi, Attock and Nowshera to revive tourism activities as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and attract foreign tourists.

According to a PR spokesman, in line with the vision of the incumbent government, the Railways had made arrangements to revive tourism activities and running a special tourism train from Rawalpindi to Attock City and Nowshera to promote tourism.

He informed that the tourism train operation started on Dec 3 to continue till Dec 10.

This train started its journey from Attock Khurd to Nowshera, in which tour of different stations and information about them was being provided to the tourists. 35 tourists, photographers and lovers of steam engines from UK, USA, Spain, Germany, Australia and France were with the tourism train and capturing various fascinating sights, he added.

According to the spokesman, PRs had also finalized foolproof security arrangements for the tourists.

Talking to APP, Divisional Commercial Officer, Pakistan Railways, Rawalpindi Division Usman Anwar informed that on the directives of Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati best possible arrangements were finalized to facilitate the tourists.

He said that the Safari Train was being operated under the supervision of Pakistan Railways Headquarters Office, Rawalpindi Division and Ministry of Railways. PR had provided chartered 1900 model steam locomotive hauled trains for a group of European steam train enthusiasts and photographers of international acclaim, he added.

He expressed the hope that on success of the tourism train, several other tourists and European steam engine lovers would visit Pakistan in the near future which would help revive tourism in Pakistan and the tourism activity would play an important role to create soft image of the country across the world.

/395