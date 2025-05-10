PRCS AJK conducts emergency response simulation to enhance civilian protection in conflict zones

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) In recognition of civilians' increasing vulnerability during times of war and conflict, the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) AJK State Branch conducted a comprehensive Emergency Response Simulation Exercise in the state metropolis on Saturday to strengthen preparedness and response capabilities in emergency situations.

The exercise was meticulously organized to enhance the readiness of emergency teams to protect the most at-risk segments of the population—civilians and community members—during armed conflicts or disaster scenarios. With the rising need for swift and coordinated humanitarian action, such simulations are a critical component of PRCS’s mandate to save lives and alleviate suffering.

In the simulation exercise, members of the PRCS’s Emergency Response Team (ERT), First Aid Responders, trained volunteers, and PRCS staff took part. The simulation tested their coordination, response speed, medical and rescue skills, and decision-making under pressure—all within a realistic and controlled environment.

Secretary PRCS AJK, Ms. Gulzar Fatima, alongside Programme Coordinator Yasir Josh, Youth & Volunteer Officer Yasir Kazmi, and senior staff members, supervised the entire exercise. Their active involvement underscores the organization’s commitment to operational excellence and community-centered emergency preparedness.

“Civilians are the first to suffer in times of conflict. It is our responsibility to ensure that our response mechanisms are robust, swift, and efficient,” said Ms. Gulzar Fatima. She further said that these simulation exercises allow our teams to practice in near-real conditions, making them better equipped to handle emergencies when they arise.”

The PRCS AJK continues to invest in training, simulations, and community engagement to bolster resilience across Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Through ongoing collaboration with volunteers and local stakeholders, the organization aims to build a safer and more prepared society.

