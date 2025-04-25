Open Menu

President Asif Ali Zardari Lauds Security Forces For Eliminating Six Khawarij

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2025 | 10:37 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Friday lauded the security forces for eliminating six Khawarij during operation in Bannu.

He appreciated the bravery of security forces for killing the terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij during the intelligence based operation.

He said security forces were carrying out operations to eradicate terrorism.

The president said the whole nation stood with the security forces in the fight against terrorism.

He reiterated the determination to completely wipe out Fitna al-Khawarij from the country.

