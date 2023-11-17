President expresses deep sorrow over death of Gohar Ayub Khan

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday expressed deep sorrow and grief over demise of former Foreign Minister and Speaker National Assembly Gohar Ayub Khan, and offered his heartfelt condolences to the family members

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

He also paid tributes to the services of the deceased for the country in the field of politics.