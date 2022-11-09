President for accelerating digital transformation of governance systems

President Dr Arif Alvi, here, on Wednesday called for further accelerating the pace of digital transformation of governance systems by equipping the bureaucracy with relevant tools and skills to put the country on the fast track of socio-economic development and efficient service delivery

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi, here, on Wednesday called for further accelerating the pace of digital transformation of governance systems by equipping the bureaucracy with relevant tools and skills to put the country on the fast track of socio-economic development and efficient service delivery.

He added that a specialized cadre of bureaucracy could be raised to help governments speed up their digital transformation journey and facilitate in the digitalization of government services and business processes.

The president expressed these views during a briefing on projects related to the digital transformation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), at Governor House, Peshawar. The meeting was attended by the KP Minister for Science and Technology & IT, food and Youth Affairs, Muhammad Atif Khan, and senior officials of the KP Information Technology Board.

During the meeting, the president highlighted the need to digitalize all aspects of governance by introducing e-governance at all levels of the Government, adding that access to Information Technology (IT) and basic IT infrastructure should be further improved throughout the country.

He said that digitalization of government business would ensure efficient and efficacious service delivery, besides helping reduce financial pilferages and leakages.

The President urged the need to produce market-ready employable graduates by equipping them with marketable and in-demand skills through professional degrees as well as 2-year associate degrees.

He said that partnerships and collaborations among academia, industry and governments should be actively encouraged and pursued to produce market-ready skilled graduates and get them placements in the industry, which would help fulfil the market demand for skilled professionals.

He further stated that technical and vocational programmes and institutes needed to be strengthened and revitalized for youth's skill development as it would help provide gainful employment to youth.

The president also underlined the need for more skill-development programmes on the pattern of Prime Minister's digiskills program, adding that almost 2.4 million people from different academic programmes had benefitted from this online digital skill development programme.

He further said that online and virtual education could help enhance the number of graduates, who could be provided additional training of 3-6 months to make them ready as per market's needs.

The President stated that IT and digitalization had opened up new avenues for businesses and commercial activity and now companies and people in remote areas could offer their services online in international markets.

He said that steps should be taken to improve the internet connectivity and basic IT infrastructure in the country to fully benefit from emerging business opportunities.

The president further said that youth, particularly women, could offer their services online while working from home and earn foreign exchange for the country and improve their families' socio-economic status.

The officials of KP Information Technology board briefed the President about different initiatives for the digital transformation of the province. It was highlighted that two incubation centres had been established in KP and $500,000 had been disbursed to start-ups, which would help in strengthening the start-up ecosystem in KP.

It was further informed that 100,000 had been trained under the KP Youth Empowerment Programme and Employable Digital Skills initiative of the government, besides providing internship opportunities to KP's youth and women in industry.

It was also informed that AI-based Pilot Safe City project and Paperless File Management System in DC office had been initiated in Mardan, which could be replicated in other districts of the province for better service delivery.

The president appreciated the digital transformation initiatives of KP government and emphasised the need to further speed-up the efforts in this regard.