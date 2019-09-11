UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President To Address Joint Session Of Parliament Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 11:34 PM

President to address joint session of Parliament Thursday

President of Pakistan Arif Alvi will address the joint session of Parliament on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 5 p.m.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :President of Pakistan Arif Alvi will address the joint session of Parliament on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 5 p.m.

The President has summoned both the Houses of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) to assemble together.

The President has also summoned the session of the National Assembly on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Parliament House, Islamabad.

He summoned both the sessions in exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly President Of Pakistan Parliament September 2019 Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

PCB reiterates commitment to provide complete secu ..

51 minutes ago

Religious harmony exhibited during Youm-e-Ashur: M ..

2 minutes ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Wednesday 11 Sep 2019

2 minutes ago

FBR rebuts news regarding issuance of IFL for toba ..

2 minutes ago

SNGPL removes 62 illegal gas connections

2 minutes ago

Haleem Jagirani posted as DC Malir

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.