President to address joint session of Parliament Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :President of Pakistan Arif Alvi will address the joint session of Parliament on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 5 p.m.

The President has summoned both the Houses of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) to assemble together.

The President has also summoned the session of the National Assembly on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Parliament House, Islamabad.

He summoned both the sessions in exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.