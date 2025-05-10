Prime Minister AJK Anwar ul Haq pays glowing tribute to Pakistan Army on successful operations

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) The Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has paid glowing tribute to the Pakistan Army on successful launch of retialatory operation "Bunyan ul Marsoos" against India, targeting dozens of its key military installations across north India.

In his special statement, the Prime Minister praised the Chief of Army Staff of the Pakistan Army, General Syed Asim Munir for launching a decisive attack against India saying that the Army Chief has kept his word by delivering a crushing blow to India's warmongering regime and dashed it's all malicious designs into the ground.

The Pakistan Army has avenged the blood of innocent civilians which have been martyred in missile attacks carried by India in the dead of night.

He said that the skill and precision with which the Pak Army carried out strikes, hitting high value targets inside India, not only left Indians in shock but also surprised the whole world by its high moral and professionalism.

The Pakistan Army has yet again demonstrated its exceptional capability and professional skill by establishing its dominance in both air and ground domains.

He said that the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan armed forces.

"The Kashmiri people are proud of its brave Pakistani forces, who have made the nation proud", the PM said.

Anwar was of the view that Pakistani Armed Forces have scripted a new history of courage and bravery while defending the motherland.