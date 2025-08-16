Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif To Be Visiting Flood Affected Districts Soon: Muqam
Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2025 | 08:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Amir Muqam, visited flood-affected areas in Buner Saturday to assess the damage and meet with victims. The minister, who is also President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was accompanied by the Commissioner of Malakand Division and other senior officials.
During his visit, Muqam directed officials to expedite relief efforts, which are being supported by the local police and district administration. He met with affected families, offering condolences and reviewing the ongoing relief activities.
Muqam stated that he was visiting on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is personally overseeing the relief operation. "This is not the time for politics; the entire nation stands with victims," he said.
The minister noted that administration, Pakistan Army, and Frontier Corps (FC) are all participating in rescue operation. He highlighted extensive damage, mentioning that many villages have been completely destroyed and that prayers are being offered for those still missing.
Muqam also confirmed that medical camps have been established in affected areas and assured victims that federal government would provide all necessary resources.
He described flooding as second major natural disaster after 2005 earthquake and said that efforts are underway to restore temporary roads in Buner.
He concluded by announcing that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would also be visiting the affected districts soon.
