PSCA Seminar Raises Awareness On 'Crime Stopper' Service
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) A seminar on the 'Crime stopper service' was organised at Blackstone school of Law & business, here on Thursday.
Chief Law and Procurement Officer of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Zafar Javed Malik and Deputy Executive Officer Areeba Butt actively participated in the sessions.
The focus of the seminars, specifically tailored for women, is to educate attendees about the confidential reporting of harassment and other crimes through the dedicated 'Crime stoppers' numbers. The representatives of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority delivered comprehensive briefings on the services provided. Participants were enlightened about the 'Crime stopper' numbers and the Women's Safety App.
Chief Law and Procurement Officer Zafar Javed Malik emphasised the integration of artificial intelligence by the Punjab Police to combat criminal activities.
The designated 'Crime stoppers' helpline, 033SAFECITY (03372332489), is reiterated as a confidential means for reporting civil crimes, ensuring the anonymity of the informants.
He added more: the option to submit confidential information by photo or video evidence through the Safe City website, http://www.psca.gop.pk.
Deputy Executive Officer Areeba Butt, during her briefing, said that the incorporation of new features in the Women Safety App aims to provide enhanced safety and support for women. Encouraging women to install the app, she emphasized its role in facilitating timely assistance and delivering accurate information.
