P&SHD conducts interviews to appoint 13 administrative officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman has conducted interviews to fill 13 administration level posts at district level.

All candidates interviewed included on-duty officers of grade-18 to grade-20.

The breakdown of vacant seats in 13 districts of the province included District Health Officer Preventive, 11; CEO, 1; and MS 1. As many as 54 candidates were shortlisted.

Muhammad Usman said that for improvement in the health sector, merit was being ensured.

Interviews were conducted for appointment of DHO Preventinve in Gujranwala, Kasur, Multan, Sahiwal, Bhakkar and Nankana Sahib.

Moreover, DHO Preventive will also be hired for other districts including Bahawalpur, Layyah, Rahim Yar Khan, Chiniot and Mandi Bahauddin.