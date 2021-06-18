PTA Conducts QoS Survey in Punjab, Sindh, KP, AJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has carried out an independent Quality of Service (QoS) Survey in 16 cities, eight towns and 18 roads of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), aimed at measuring the performance and service quality of Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs).

During the survey, the licensed Key performance indicators (KPIs) of voice, network coverage, SMS and mobile broadband/data were checked using automated QoS Monitoring & Benchmarking Tool "SmartBenchmarker". The Drive test teams selected survey routes in such a manner to cover main roads, service roads and majority of sectors/colonies, a news release on Friday said.

Based upon the compliance level of each KPI vis-à-vis the threshold defined in their respective licensees and QoS regulations together with the highest data download speed, CMOs have been ranked between 1st to 5th position in each category i.

e. Mobile Network Coverage, Voice service and SMS service, in surveyed cities, towns and motorways/highways.

The overall standing of each CMOs in each category of service has also been mentioned for cities, towns, motorways / highways of Pakistan and AJK in the final report.

Compliance level in broadband services is highest while some issues have been observed in SMS and voice KPIs, for which the operators have been directed to take corrective measures for improving the service quality upto the licensed standards.

The survey results have been placed at PTA's website (https://pta.gov.pk/en/consumer-support/qos-survey/qos-survey) for information of subscribers.