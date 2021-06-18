UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTA Conducts QoS Survey In Punjab, Sindh, KP, AJK

Faizan Hashmi 6 seconds ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

PTA Conducts QoS Survey in Punjab, Sindh, KP, AJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has carried out an independent Quality of Service (QoS) Survey in 16 cities, eight towns and 18 roads of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), aimed at measuring the performance and service quality of Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs).

During the survey, the licensed Key performance indicators (KPIs) of voice, network coverage, SMS and mobile broadband/data were checked using automated QoS Monitoring & Benchmarking Tool "SmartBenchmarker". The Drive test teams selected survey routes in such a manner to cover main roads, service roads and majority of sectors/colonies, a news release on Friday said.

Based upon the compliance level of each KPI vis-à-vis the threshold defined in their respective licensees and QoS regulations together with the highest data download speed, CMOs have been ranked between 1st to 5th position in each category i.

e. Mobile Network Coverage, Voice service and SMS service, in surveyed cities, towns and motorways/highways.

The overall standing of each CMOs in each category of service has also been mentioned for cities, towns, motorways / highways of Pakistan and AJK in the final report.

Compliance level in broadband services is highest while some issues have been observed in SMS and voice KPIs, for which the operators have been directed to take corrective measures for improving the service quality upto the licensed standards.

The survey results have been placed at PTA's website (https://pta.gov.pk/en/consumer-support/qos-survey/qos-survey) for information of subscribers.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile Azad Jammu And Kashmir SMS

Recent Stories

116,418 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

23 seconds ago

UAE announces 1,942 new COVID-19 cases, 1,918 reco ..

29 seconds ago

FM reiterates Pakistanâ€™s unwavering support for ..

5 minutes ago

UEFA asks players not remove sponsored drinks from ..

12 minutes ago

Nimra Khan says Nawaz Sharif is her favorite polit ..

46 minutes ago

UVAS initiates Vetsâ€™ continued professional deve ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.