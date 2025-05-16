PTA Crackdown Against Illegal Tampering, Cloning Of Mobile Phone Handsets
Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) In a crackdown on the illegal tampering, cloning, and sale of cloned mobile phone IMEIs, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office Gilgit, in coordination with the FIA Cyber Crime Reporting Centre (CCRC) Gilgit, conducted a successful raid on a mobile phone repair shop at NLI Market, Gilgit City.
During the raid, a laptop along with specialised software and hardware used for IMEI tampering and cloning was confiscated. One individual was arrested and taken into custody by the Cyber Crime Circle Gilgit for further legal action, said a news release.
PTA continues to maintain strict oversight against the illicit trade of tampered and cloned devices, which pose serious threats to public safety by enabling anonymous, untraceable communications.
Such devices are often misused for cybercrimes, financial fraud, abductions, and other unlawful activities.
The public is urged to report any suspicious activities related to mobile phone cloning. PTA is reinforcing strict regulatory measures, and violators will face severe legal consequences. Collaborative efforts between PTA and law enforcement remain vital to ensuring the secure and lawful use of mobile communication services.
