PTI Holds Successful Workers' Convention In Bannu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2022 | 10:06 PM

Provincial Minster for Transport, Shah Muhammad Khan and Minister Relief and Resettlement, Muhammad Iqbal Wazir on Thursday congratulated party's workers on holding a successful workers convention of PTI North Waziristan in Bannu district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Provincial Minster for Transport, Shah Muhammad Khan and Minister Relief and Resettlement, Muhammad Iqbal Wazir on Thursday congratulated party's workers on holding a successful workers convention of PTI North Waziristan in Bannu district.

The workers' convention was attended by PTI Khyber Pakhtunkwa President and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Pir Noorul Haq Qadri, MNA Sajjad Mohmand and other leaders of the party.

Minister Transport Shah Muhammad Khan addressing the convention said that workers of North Waziristan will always support PTI provincial president, Pervez Khattak in his efforts to organize the party and make it a permanent political force in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that today's successful workers convention once again proved that PTI is the single largest political party of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and people repose full confidence on the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan .

He said that party's workers will remain steadfast and will always support Prime Minister in his struggle to change the system to benefit of common people.

Provincial Minister for Relief and Resettlement, Muhammad Iqbal Wazir thanked party workers from North Waziristan on successful and peaceful convention.

