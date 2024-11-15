PTI likes politics of agitation, avoids playing parliamentary role: Irfan

Pakistan Muslim League-N, (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leadership during the tenure of four years avoided to play parliamentary role and was involved in politics of agitation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N, (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leadership during the tenure of four years avoided to play parliamentary role and was involved in politics of agitation.

PML-N, leadership had offered talks to PTI leaders including founder of the party but they refused to hold negotiations on many occasions, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question, he said that PPP leaders had a positive role for democratic process and they will never create any hindrance in the system. He said any reservation raised by the coalition partner could be addressed through negotiations.

Commenting on mini-budget, he said, there is no need of it. Pakistan is making economic progress and IMF had expressed confidence in the efforts made by the incumbent government for strengthening economy.